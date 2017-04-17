Five gunmen, suspected to be assassins, yesterday, killed an employee of the Bayelsa State-owned radio station, Glory 97.1 FM, Mr. Famous Giobaro.The broadcaster, a Desk Editor, was reportedly attacked in his home at a mini-estate in INEC Road area of Yenagoa, the state capital.The gunmen were said to have broken into his apartment at 5 a.m, shot him several times in the stomach at close range and left without taking away anything.It was gathered the killers entered Giobaro’s by scaling the fence with a ladder, after cutting the barbed wire.The suspected assassins, who seemed to have a good knowledge of the house, reportedly pulled down the kitchen door and forced their way into the broadcaster’s bedroom through the living room.Two unidentified men, who were said to be in the bedroom with the deceased, reportedly attempted to prevent the gunmen from entering the room.But they were said to have hidden in the wardrobe and the toilet when the gunmen started shooting at the door.A neighbour of the deceased, who spoke in confidence, said the gunmen made many bullet holes on the door.He said Giobaro, who tied a piece of wrapper round his waist, was first hit by a bullet when he scrambled out of his bed on hearing the gunshots.The neighbour said: “They went to his house. They cut the barbed wire and climbed the fence with a ladder. They went to the kitchen, cut the protector, passed through the kitchen door and entered his living room.“When they got to the room and found it locked, they started marching the door. Two other guys there with him tried to resist them. But they started shooting at the door and, in the process, one of the bullets hit him and he raised the alarm.“One of the two guys ran into the wardrobe while the other hid in the toilet. When the gunmen entered and saw him lying on the floor, they shot him again many times at close range and left through the way they came.“They didn’t steal anything and they didn’t go to any other flat. It was a case of assassination.”The source said the children of the deceased were not at home when the gunmen struck.Giobaro was said to have sent them to stay temporarily with his separated wife.The source added: “They (gunmen) were on a mission to kill him. They shot many bullets at the door. They still came to him in the pool of his blood to shoot him several times in the stomach.”It was gathered the police took the body to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, the state capital.But sources urged the police to look for an unidentified lady, who allegedly had a failed romantic relationship with the deceased.The late journalist was said to have received multiple threat messages in connection with the relationship before he was killed.The state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) described the incident as sacrilegious.Its Chairman, John Angese, said the killing of Giobaro was a big blow to the journalism family in the state.He urged the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.Police spokesman Asinim Butswat said the command was investigating the incident.