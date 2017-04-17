Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has claimed that there is more pressure coaching in Spain and Germany than in England.Guardiola stated that he was enjoying his first season in the Premier League and was “so glad” to have such an understanding set of supporters.“Here I miss a little bit the pressure,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said.“Especially in Spain and in Germany, the pressure is higher to the players, to the managers, to everybody. Here it is calm. For example, the fans are always perfect, I love that, and you know the club is amazing, the club supports everybody.“[But] sometimes when you realise you cannot lose you feel the pressure, because you will be so criticised. To help the players step forward you have to create something to make them believe they [must not] lose, and we need time to create something to put in the heads and the hearts of the players that if you want to become a stronger club and stronger team that we cannot drop points at home, because our quality is higher, we cannot drop points.“The difference is the mentality, not the quality, because the quality is always there.”He added: “I enjoyed it a lot in Barcelona, I enjoyed in Munich and I am enjoying it here. The media, of course, when we lose in our job the managers sit here and we are killed, so in those terms it’s everywhere, but in general, for example, we were out of the Champions League in Monaco, we played three tough games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, and we didn’t win one game, and our game against Hull City our supporters [claps] helped us and supported us. And that in Italy, in Spain, doesn’t happen, that’s why I’m so, so glad for the fans we have, because for the first time in my life I have experienced that.”City play Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.