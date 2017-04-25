FIFA-accredited agent, Vincent Rodriguez, has claimed that Manchester United has reached “a financial agreement” with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.Griezmann has a buyout clause of around £84million and is being chased by most of Europe’s top clubs including United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.Although the France forward insists he doesn’t want to leave Atletico, Rodriguez claims a deal is imminent.“A financial agreement between Atlético Madrid and Manchester United regarding the signing of Griezmann has been met,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.Griezmann’s adviser, Eric Olhats, is also quoted as saying United were the first club to make an approach with the “most concrete interest”.