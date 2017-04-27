The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) will (today), Thursday, meet for the National Economic Council (NEC), to be presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.Last night, the governors had a crucial meeting in closed-door at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, presided over by the chairman of the forum, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State.Among the governors in attendance were those of Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ondo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau, Niger, Edo, Kebbi.It was reported that the governors of Rivers, Ogun and Lagos States were among those represented by their deputies.President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday missed the weekly FEC meeting as insinuations and whispering over the health of the No. 1 citizen continues to give Nigerians sleepless night.