Governor Rochas Okorocha, Tuesday, gave gifts, landed properties as well 5million naira for fueling of car to the outgoing Imo state commissioner of police, Mr Tiwo Lakanu.Okorocha made this statement through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo.According to the release, “Governor Okorocha named a road at the back of the Police Headquarters, Mr. Taiwo Lakanu Road, gave him a choice land at Shell – Camp Owerri, worth over N25million, gave him five million (N5m) for the fueling of his car.“The governor also asked him to name any part of the state he would like to live even after his retirement from the Police.”The release also gave some reasons for which the governor took the decision, “I want to thank you for the services you rendered to Imo State and her people. What made you outstanding is that your job comes first before money.“Your success came because money never counted in your willingness to succeed. You have set a very high standard for the incoming Commissioner of Police. Now Imo people will Judge Commissioners of Police from your standard. I hope and pray that the new CP will measure up.“You came with love in your heart. You mingled well that nobody will actually know if you are Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba.“That is why you succeeded in chasing armed robbers, and kidnappers away from Imo. Imo people will decorate you with loudest of honour when the time comes. We shall be giving you our Imo Merit Award.”