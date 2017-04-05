But just as attention on Melaye was going down, Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, hit social media with his stunt as a disc jockey (DJ).
The outspoken politician, who is known to be streetwise, had a black fez cap on his head, and an headphone plugged to a device used by DJs.
The governor danced to ‘No Kissing Baby’ a track of Patoranking, Nigerian music star, blaring out from speakers at a place which looked like a studio.
From riding commercial motorcycles to sharing birthday cakes on streets and eating in public restaurant, Fayose cannot just stop entertaining his people.
