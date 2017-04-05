 Governor Fayose outshines Melaye, turns studio DJ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Governor Fayose outshines Melaye, turns studio DJ

4:16 PM 0
A+ A-
Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, has been the talk of town ever since he released a video, where he danced and sang.

But just as attention on Melaye was going down, Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, hit social media with his stunt as a disc jockey (DJ).

The outspoken politician, who is known to be streetwise, had a black fez cap on his head, and an headphone plugged to a device used by DJs.

The governor danced to ‘No Kissing Baby’  a track of Patoranking, Nigerian music star, blaring out from speakers at a place which looked like a studio.

From riding commercial motorcycles to sharing birthday cakes on streets and eating in public restaurant, Fayose cannot just stop entertaining his people.


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top