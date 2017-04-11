In what could be regarded as flouting the orders of the parliament, Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi has sworn in two rejected nominees to administer two local government council areas in the state.The state's house of assembly had earlier rejected Honourables Adeleke Taiwo and Muda Agbaje of Asabari local council development area and Irepo local government area of Oyo State respectively, on grounds on incompetence. The Assembly, according to Inside Oyo, recommended to the Executive to renominate other persons to fill the positions.Last Friday, the governor hurriedly inaugurated the 57 new council helmsmen, without fanfare – among which were the two rejected nominees. But Ajimobi's assistant on political matters, Morohunkola Thomas denied that the 2 rejected nominees were sworn in‎.According to him, “It is not true. ‎The Governor has sent a letter to the house for their confirmation to be reconsidered.”To corroborate Thomas’ view, a statement issued ‎by the communication team of the governor’s office, in the second paragraph stated that only 55 of them, and not 57 were inaugurated, to suggest that the 2 rejected nominees were not part of the inauguration.But after close to two days after their inauguration, Inside Oyo obtained photos and videos of the event.In one of the photos, Taiwo was seen in green ankara, standing beside Alhaji Kareem Adegoke- caretaker chairman of Saki West LG) holding the oath form. Official cars were said to have released to the duo after the inauguration.In one of the video recordings, Agbaje was seen in the midst of people been prayed for in the palace of an Oba.