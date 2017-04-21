A faction of the PDP in Ekiti State loyal to Governor Ayodele Fayose has threatened to dump the party if Ali Modu Sheriff is affirmed as the party's National Chairman by the Supreme Court.The PDP faction in Ekiti state supports Ahmed Makarfi.At a stakeholders meeting on Thursday, the aggrieved PDP members say loyalists of Mr. Sheriff in the state were “outcasts and saboteurs,” who were only interested in wrecking the party.They also passed a vote of confidence on Mr. Fayose for his exemplary contribution to the party both at the national and state levels and expressed their profound support for Mr. Makarfi, as the national leader of the party.