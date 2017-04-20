The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has lamented the poor condition of prisons in the state and called on the Federal Government to upgrade the facilities.The governor spoke when he visited the Nigeria Prison Service along Ado-Afao Road in Ado Ekiti in company with the state Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, and the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe.At the event, wives of some of the inmates, especially those whose husbands were politically exposed, appealed to Fayose to release them.But the governor told them that though he would have loved to release all the inmates, his hands were tied because he had to follow due process.He said, “We would pardon some inmates but we have to follow due process. We must have the facts and figures before approving their release.“We have come to see the facilities in the prison and see how we can help. We have seen the facilities here and we are not happy.“The buildings here houses almost 200 people but whatever their offences, they are still entitled to good condition of living. We therefore appeal to the Federal Government to upgrade the facilities available for prison inmates in the state.”Fayose noted that the walls surrounding the prison were vulnerable, saying it partly accounted for the jailbreak in the prison.The governor promised to support the prison with a building, borehole, health and toilet facilities, while appealing to the Federal Government to live up to its responsibilities.He also appealed to the prison inmates to be of good conduct and repent truly to get pardon.