



Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay whose estimated net worth is roughly $160 million has revealed that he won’t leave any of his massive fortune to his children because he thinks it might ruin them. Ramsay who has 4 children, Matilda, 15, Jack and Holly, 17, and Megan, 18, with his wife of 21 years, Tana, 42, has now joined a number of mega-rich dad's including Bill Gates and Simon Cowell who have chosen not to leave their wealth to their children.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Gordon, said his children will have to make their own way in life because he doesn't want to spoil them. He said:

“It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he said.

“The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is that they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

“I’ve never been really turned on about the money. That’s not my number one objective and that’s reflected in the way the kids are brought up.”

He added that they don’t even allow their children sit with them in first class on family holidays because they “haven’t worked hard enough” to afford it yet.

He said:

“I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, ‘Make sure those little f--kers don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane.’

I worked my f--king ass off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”









Source: The Telegraph



