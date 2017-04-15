A section of the Sokoto Old Market on Friday went up in flames, leading to loss of goods worth millions of naira.Dozens of shops containing assorted foodstuff, cooking oil, detergents and other household items were consumed by the fire.A similar incident occurred on July 24, 2016 at the textile section of the market.The Head of Operations, Sokoto State Fire Service, Mr Mustapha Mohammed, told NAN that ” the inferno started at around 9pm yesterday ”.” But we were able to put it out in about two and half hours, with the assistance of the affected traders and other Samaritans.“There was no loss of life. A fireman suffered a dislocation in his right leg but he is responding to treatment.” The cause of the fire is not yet known, but, there was no public power supply when the inferno started.”The section burnt in 2016 is still under construction.