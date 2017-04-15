Dozens of shops containing assorted foodstuff, cooking oil, detergents and other household items were consumed by the fire.
A similar incident occurred on July 24, 2016 at the textile section of the market.
The Head of Operations, Sokoto State Fire Service, Mr Mustapha Mohammed, told NAN that ” the inferno started at around 9pm yesterday ”.
” But we were able to put it out in about two and half hours, with the assistance of the affected traders and other Samaritans.
“There was no loss of life. A fireman suffered a dislocation in his right leg but he is responding to treatment.
” The cause of the fire is not yet known, but, there was no public power supply when the inferno started.”
The section burnt in 2016 is still under construction.
