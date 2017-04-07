 ''God has qualified me, please fight Him'' - Dino Melaye tells haters | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
''God has qualified me, please fight Him'' - Dino Melaye tells haters

10:25 AM 2
Senator Dino Melaye today asked his haters to go fight God.


The Senator who recently came under fire due to certificate forgery allegations took to Instagram to send the message to his haters. He posted a photo with the caption, "God qualifies the disqualified and disqualifies the qualified. Now that God has qualified me please fight Him".

  1. .....this Melaiye guy is simply brainless!!!

  2. Unfortunately your god couldn't help your qualifications with London School of Economics and Political Science and Harvard University.Your god must definitely be powerful in your country Nigeria alone

