



Globacom has added another premium Nigerian musician, Phyno to its list of mega brand ambassadors.

Phyno joins other A-listers like Olamide, Flavour, Timaya, Omawumi, Patience Ozokwo (Mama Gee) and a host of others as Glo brand ambassadors expressed delight at the development and promised to give his best to add value to the Globacom brand.

Globacom in a statement stated that Phyno as a worthy role model for youths in the country is expected to increase the brand's affinity with the youth.