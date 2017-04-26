Founder of True Faith Church, Ghana, Sampson Koomson has warned Ghanaian President, Nana Addo to forfeit his two months salary to widows and orphans for well-being or he will die untimely.According to the head pastor, Nana Addo should give his two months salary to widows and orphans for their upkeep.Pastor Sampson Koomson has advised Nana Addo to sacrifice two months of his salary and channel it into catering for widows and orphans in order to protect himself from the gloomy prophecy of Prophet Tawiah.Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, Leader and Founder of Church of Rabbi, had predicted that the 73-year-old President will not be able to complete his first term in office. He insisted that the President has been cursed and may die in six months if nothing is done to reverse the curse.Tawiah said that some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and others of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have visited shrines to kill Nana Addo.