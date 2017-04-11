Award winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie will on the 10th of June 2017, get married to his girlfriend of 10 years.
According to YFM host, Caroline Sampson, who broke the news, the rapper and and his babymama,Tracy will definitely be walking down the aisle this year and they have settled on 17th June, 2017 as the day for their wedding.
Sarkodie and Tracy welcomed their first child, Titi in 2016.
Congrats to them.
