Kwesi Appiah has been appointed as Ghana’s new coach, with the local tactician given a two-year contract which will begin on May 1.The Ghanaian tactician, who will leave his current post at Sudanese side Khartoum SC, was confirmed as national team coach on Tuesday following a Ghana Football Association Executive Committee meeting.It brings to an end an exhaustive search for a new Ghana coach following Avram Grant’s departure in February after a disappointing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.Appiah saw off competition from Willy Sagnol and Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos to land the role, with his duties set to officially begin next month. He has signed a two-year contract with the Ghana FA.A statement on the Ghana FA read: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named James Kwesi Appiah as the new coach of Senior National Team, the Black Stars.“The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the GFA on Tuesday after approving the report of the six-man coaching search committee.“Appiah will be handed a two-year contract and will start his duties on 1st May, 2017. He will also take full charge of the Local Black Stars.”The 56-year-old has been in charge of the Black Stars before, famously guiding them to qualification for the 2014 World Cup, though the team’s disastrous campaign in Brazil ultimately cost him the job.