Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has refused to deny or confirm whether he is being owed outstanding salaries by the Nigerian Football Federation.There are reports that the German is owed up to five months salaries, but Rohr insists he is happy working with the NFF."I have a direct contract with the Nigeria Football Federation. I do not discuss my terms and conditions in the media," Rohr told nff.com."I have confidence that the NFF signed a contract and that they will honour all terms of the contract. I am still working, so that must mean something.“We are in very good spirit in our team.“We are a happy family with solidarity and harmony amongst ourselves – the players and staff. The Management, backroom staff and the players have a common focus – to qualify Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations."And I would like every Nigerian to share in this focus and stop giving negative reports.“I am in constant touch with all our players. I talk to them from time to time. And my staff too. Everybody is good with the philosophy that we have, the results we have achieved so far, and the unity is re-assuring.“You must look at the situation when we learnt that the second friendly match against Burkina Faso was cancelled. In most other teams, players would start to leave, when there are no more matches to play. But in our case, not one single player chose to leave."Rather, more players were coming. We had new, young and hungry players arriving to join us. It is a sign that the word is going round on the big effort of the staff, the fact that we are getting results and many players now want to be a part of it.”