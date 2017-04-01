Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has asked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to ensure FIFA clears Ola Aina of Chelsea, so he is ready to play in the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa in June.Aina was part of the Eagles squad, that faced each other in a closed-door friendly earlier this week.The defender has previously represented England at different youth levels, which means he has to obtain clearance to make his senior debut for Nigeria.“Aina is the one name Rohr is keen on adding to his squad for the upcoming competitive games of the Super Eagles. He has asked the NFF to get the all clear from FIFA before the games against South Africa and Cameroun.“The fact that Aina has represented England at various youth levels means FIFA has to clear him before his senior debut for Nigeria. The NFF will act as demanded by the coach.“Hopefully, he will be in the next set of players who will be invited for the South Africa and Cameroon game.That is our aim for now, we pray FIFA expedite decision on his case,” a chieftain of the NFF told newsmen.