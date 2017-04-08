An alleged ISIS suspect, deemed dangerous by German authorities, is among the 50 persons recently expelled from eight European countries.The deportees, who were arrested in Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary, arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday.According to dpa, a German news agency, a 22-year-old man, who was born in Germany, was sent to Nigeria.He was arrested alongside his partner, a 27 year-old Algerian, during investigation of planned attacks in February.Prior to his arrest, he and his partner lived with their parents in Göttingen, a German city.When the two men were picked up, investigators found two weapons, at least one of them a firearm that had been altered to fire live ammunition.Also found were ammunition, flags of the Islamic State group and a machete.The man deported to Nigeria has been banned from entering Germany for life.Following attacks by ISIS last year, German authorities vowed to step up deportations of foreigners deemed to be threats.The two men, according to reports were arrested after being under surveillance for some time.After their arrest, the German interior ministry requested their expulsion after classifying them as a threat to national security.Their deportation has no precedence in German history.“We are sending a clear warning to all fanatics nationwide that we will not give them a centimeter of space to carry out their despicable plans,” said Lower Saxony’s interior minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) following the court ruling authorising the deportation.“They will face the full force of the law regardless of whether they were born here or not.”The federal government is yet to react to the development, which is a threat to a nation trying to contain insurgency.