Gareth Bale will sit out Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.Coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed this on Monday, during his pre-match press conference.Bale was taken off during the second half of their 2-1 win in the first leg last week and was also missing for their 3-2 victory at Sporting Gijon last weekend.Zidane says he is not willing to take any unnecessary risks with the 27-year-old.“Gareth has been working hard to get back and to play with the side and, after his three months out from injury, he’s come back and was very excited about playing again,” he said.“But he’s got a little problem that has come up again. We hope it’s nothing.“In a few more days he should be back with us. Tomorrow [Tuesday] he will not be ready. We don’t want to risk anything with him but he should be ready in a few days.“He’s keen to get back as quick as possible and be with us, so we’ll see from now until the end of the season.”Madrid host bitter rivals Barcelona this weekend, having a three-point advantage and having played one game less.“I don’t know, I hope so,” Zidane said when asked whether Bale would be back for El Clasico.“I hope he can be with us. I can’t assure you of anything, I can’t tell you anything.”