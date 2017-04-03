,Many people were saved at a wedding party in Maiduguri, yesterday, as a teenage suicide bomber, who attempted to detonate a bomb at the ceremony was attacked by a dog.Both the dog and suicide bomber died in the explosion that resulted from detonation of the bomb, following the dog attack. The incident occurred barely hours after the police in Borno confirmed that three suspected male suicide bombers were killed in separate foiled attacks at Muna and Dusuman village on the outskirt of Maiduguri.The dog which, according to the police, belonged to a resident of the neighbourhood where the wedding was holding, stopped the teenage suicide bomber from detonating her explosives in the crowd. The suicide bomber was about making her way into the gathering at the wedding ceremony before the dog pounced on her. The girl, whose original mission appeared to have been thwarted, detonated her explosives while battling to wriggle herself from the canine grip of the dog.The gallant dog, it was learned, paid the supreme sacrifice as it died alongside the suicide bomber. Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force in Borno State, Victor Isuku, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the incident happened at about 7.30 a.m. at Belbelo community of Jere Local Government Area in Borno State.Meanwhile, the police in Borno State, yesterday, confirmed that three suspected male suicide bombers were killed in separate foiled attacks at Muna and Dusuman village at the outskirts of Maiduguri. Spokesman of the state police command, Mr Victor Isuku, said in a statement that the first incident happened around Muna garage near the entrance of the city when two suspected male bombers were killed.