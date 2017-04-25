The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleiman, has turned up the heat of another controversy, after he was filmed in a 2-minute clip preaching that David's mother was a harlot.
The video was posted on Twitter by Eric Okafor (aka @Knewkeed). Funmi Iyanda and
See video below
The mother of King David was a Harlot......Who knew? pic.twitter.com/4EXzmdeWmw— Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) April 24, 2017
@KneWKeeD These pastors will just be yarning nonsense. How did David struggle? David that was a Man after God's heart. Lol.— Sántáná (@adegbiji) April 25, 2017
@KneWKeeD Are all these about Christ's progenitor? God loved David. He loved him too much infact— Major Beng (@gbengaomojesu) April 25, 2017
@KneWKeeD Y'all shld read d bible for ursef and stop allowing ppl tell u nonsense in Gods name. Ruth was a virtuous woman and Naomi's daughter in law pic.twitter.com/DSyxLbO4mw— Gozzie (@chaigzy) April 25, 2017
