Here's a full list of all the appointments he made:
NATIONAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NEMA)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo — Chairman
Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja — Director-General
David Babachir Lawal (Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF) – Board Member
Talba Alkali, Board Member, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation;
Rabiu Dagari, Board Member, representing Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ngozi Azadoh, Board Member, representing Ministry of Health
Muhammadu Maccido, Board Member, representing Ministry of Interior
Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye, Board Member, representing Ministry of Water Resources
Emmanuel Anebi (air vice marshall); Board Member, representing Nigerian Armed Forces
Salisu Fagge Abdullahi (assistant inspector-general of police), Board Member, representing Nigerian Police Force.
NIGERIAN TELEVISION AUTHORITY (NTA)
Duro Onabule (former newspaper editor and ex-presidential spokesman) – Chairman
Steve Egbo, Executive Director, Administration and Training
Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, Executive Director, Marketing
Mohammed Labbo, Executive Director News
Fatima M. Barda, Executive Director, Finance
Stephen Okoanachi, Executive Director, Engineering
Wole Coker, Executive Director, Programmes.
FEDERAL RADIO CORPORATION OF NIGERIA (FRCN)
Aliyu Hayatu – Chairman
Buhari Auwalu, Zonal Director, Kaduna
Yinka Amosun, Zonal Directors, Lagos
MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE
Nigerian Film Corporation — Chika Maduekwe, General Manager
National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria — Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director
National Council for Arts and Culture — Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General;
National Film and Video Censors Board — Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.
