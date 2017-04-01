President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday made a huge number of appointments into government parastatals and agencies nationwide.Here's a full list of all the appointments he made:Vice President Yemi Osinbajo — ChairmanMustapha Yunusa Maihaja — Director-GeneralDavid Babachir Lawal (Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF) – Board MemberTalba Alkali, Board Member, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation;Rabiu Dagari, Board Member, representing Ministry of Foreign AffairsNgozi Azadoh, Board Member, representing Ministry of HealthMuhammadu Maccido, Board Member, representing Ministry of InteriorAjisegiri Benson Akinloye, Board Member, representing Ministry of Water ResourcesEmmanuel Anebi (air vice marshall); Board Member, representing Nigerian Armed ForcesSalisu Fagge Abdullahi (assistant inspector-general of police), Board Member, representing Nigerian Police Force.Duro Onabule (former newspaper editor and ex-presidential spokesman) – ChairmanSteve Egbo, Executive Director, Administration and TrainingAbdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, Executive Director, MarketingMohammed Labbo, Executive Director NewsFatima M. Barda, Executive Director, FinanceStephen Okoanachi, Executive Director, EngineeringWole Coker, Executive Director, Programmes.Aliyu Hayatu – ChairmanBuhari Auwalu, Zonal Director, KadunaYinka Amosun, Zonal Directors, LagosNigerian Film Corporation — Chika Maduekwe, General ManagerNational Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria — Tar Ukoh, Artistic DirectorNational Council for Arts and Culture — Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General;National Film and Video Censors Board — Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.