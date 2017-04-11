The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Mr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, has condemned some photographs trending on the social media concerning the cutting-off of the hair of some female FRSC officials.The photos, which started trending late Monday evening, show a man identified as the sector commander of the Rivers State Command of the FRSC, Andrew A. Kumapayi, using a pair of scissors to cut up the hair of some female officials.The incident reportedly happened during the morning earlier in the day parade when Kumapayi went round to inspect his officers and men.He reportedly inspected their fingernails and hair, among other things.The victims were lined up for the unusual treatment.Spokesman, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said the agency was already aware of the incident and that the corps marshal had already ordered an investigation into the issue.Kazeem said since it was still a developing story, he would not comment further until the investigation ordered by the corps marshal is completed.He promised to give us the outcome of the investigations.