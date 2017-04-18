For those, who can’t remember who Olajumoke is, well, she is the "agege" bread seller whose shot into limelight began after been accidentally and fortunately present during a shoot with famed photographer TY Bello and Tinie Tempah .
Well, the former bread seller turned model, Olajumoke graced the House Of Maliq’s latest magazine issue.
See more pictures below:
