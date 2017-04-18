 From Bread Seller To Model, Jumoke Covers House Of Maliq Latest Issue | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
For those, who can’t remember who Olajumoke is, well, she is the "agege" bread seller whose shot into limelight began after been accidentally and fortunately present during a shoot with famed photographer TY Bello and Tinie Tempah .
Well, the former bread seller turned model, Olajumoke graced the House Of Maliq’s latest magazine issue.
See more pictures below:





