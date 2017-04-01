A fresh clash on Friday broke out in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun state, injuring at least 10 people.The fight was between the people of Ipetumodu and Asipa in Ife north according to reports.An eyewitness said trouble started on Wednesday evening shortly after an alleged misunderstanding that broke out after an inter house sports football competition in the Community High School Ipetumodu, not far away from Asipa.Youths from both communities were allegedly involved in the fight. Some unidentified youths were said to have taken advantage of the face off between the students and set ablaze the popular Akinola Market in Asipa, a development that escalated the crisis between the two communities.Gunshots were reportedly fired into the air to heighten tension in the area and no fewer than ten persons sustained injuries.Policemen arrived later to maintain law and order.