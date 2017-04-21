Prince Deji Adeyanju, the former New Media Director to the Peoples Democratic Party, has been reportedly arrested by men of the Nigeria Police.Adeyanju, who doubles as convener of Concerned Nigeria group was arrested at the Unity Fountain with another leader of the movement, Brian Jonah Dennis in Abuja on Friday.Recall that a statement signed by Deji yesterday informed Nigerians that protest organised against the Nigerian government over its insistence on the secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu would kick off in Abuja today.But in a series of tweets on Friday, Adeyanju claimed that all entrances to the Unity Fountain were barricaded by men of the Nigeria Police before he was whisked away by the officers.The PDP chieftain has been in the forefront of the campaign calling the immediate release of all political prisoners, including the leader of The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.He has been championing the #NoToSecretTrial for Nnamdi Kanu on social media.