A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, has disowned the Lagos apartment, where operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) found more than $50million behind false walls on Wednesday.Mu’azu made the claim while speaking to Sahara Reporters.Akin Oyegoke who identified himself as the “Media and ICT Personal Assistant” to Mu’azu, called from London to debunk the speculation.“Mr Muazu does not own any house in Ikoyi except his house at Walter Carrington street, Victoria Island Lagos,” Oyegoke said.Oyegoke, however, failed to explain why the construction firm, Etco Nigeria Limited, that built the house listed his name as a client.For the third day in a row, the EFCC uncovered another huge sum of cash.Operatives on Wednesday discovered huge sums of money in Dollars, Pounds and Naira in an apartment in House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.Recall that EFCC intercepted huge sums of money in various currencies at the popular Balogun market in Lagos on Monday.On Tuesday, another a whistle-blower led operatives to another discovery of a staggering sum of N4billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.