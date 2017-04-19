Former NFL star, Aaron Hernandez, has allegedly committed suicide.
The 27-year-old was found hanging in his Massachusetts prison cell Wednesday morning, officials have confirmed. This is happening few days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.
Hernandez, who played for New England Patriots, was found suspended from a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell at about 3.05am.
“Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez, and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.,” the Massachusetts Department of Correction said in a statement.
Hernandez, who was alone in his cell in a general population wing, had “attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” the statement added.
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating his death.
