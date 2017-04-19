A former Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Mr. Kantigi Lima, has denied link with N4 billion allegedly recovered recently by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Lima, who said the report was misleading, also threatened to commence legal action against some media organisations in the country.Lima made the clarifications through three Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Akin Olujimi, Chief KarinaTunyan and Sam Ologunorisa who are his solicitors.He said it was “sheer mischief” for anybody to associate him with the ownership of the alleged money in two companies’ accounts.The statement said: “Therefore if not for mischief purposes, how can anybody reasonably attach ownership of funds in the accounts of a company to a particular person.”“Our client concedes the right of news media to publish news reports but denies any rights in them to malign his name as we intend to take appropriate legal steps in due form of law to seek redress for our client as it is necessary.”