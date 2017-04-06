Water not only keeps us hydrated, it also helps us avoid overeating, and could even help burn those unwanted extra calories.However, experts say there are a few times when you should not drink water. Such as these ones…When you’ve taken much water alreadyExperts say though it’s rare, you can still drink so much water to the point of putting your health at risk. For instance, integrative physician, Dr. Taz Bhatia, warns that if you drink enough to dilute your body’s natural balance of salt, you can become too low in sodium, medically known as hyponatremia. Too much water can also lead to cell swelling that can cause nausea, vomiting, seizures, and even death.Each time you pee, take a look in the bathroom. If you see a light lemonade shade, you’ve reached optimal hydration status. If you see only clear urine in the bowl, you can probably reduce your water intake a little. Darker yellow is a sign that you need water.If you drink a glass of water before a meal, you’ll eat a little bit less, as the fluid will fill the space in your stomach. Again, drinking too much water before or during a heavy meal can lead to discomfort, leaving you more bloated, Bhatia says.We lose electrolytes such as potassium and sodium through sweat. If you do serious exercise, you need to replace those crucial nutrients, which you can find in plain water. Rather than a sugary sports drink, though, you may be able to get the same boost from coconut water, which is naturally high in potassium, magnesium, sodium, and vitamin C without as many calories and with more fibre.Flavoured waters often rely on zero-calorie sweeteners. However, these sweeteners have been linked to increased hunger and even weight gain in some studies. Bhatia says commercially available flavoured waters might do you more harm than good. Instead, try adding your own flavour to tap water by using lemon, lime, cucumber, watermelon, or berries.