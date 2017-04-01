Do you know that broccoli, the cruciferous green veggie, is important to your diet?If you aren’t eating the vegetable on a regular basis, it’s time to see what you’ve been missing.You can include it in your dinner, either as a sauce or complimentary ingredient, and still reap its benefits.Here are five ways broccoli can be beneficial to your health.It is a rich source of kaempferol, a flavonoid that may help to reduce the effects of allergy-promoting substances in the body. The flavonol kaempferol reduces inflammation, combats allergies, improves heart health, and may even combat some cancers.It also contains some beneficial omega 3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation.The soluble fibre in broccoli binds to and removes cholesterol during digestion, especially when lightly steamed.Broccoli is incredibly rich in fibre – just one cup of steamed broccoli contains almost 20% of your recommended daily allowance of fibre. Its sprouts appear to have especially strong stomach support properties.Eating vegetables has always been said to work wonders when it comes to shedding a couple of pounds or maintaining a healthy weight.Broccoli is definitely one of the best vegetables to remedy weight issues you may be facing. Being really low in calories makes it ideal for dieting.Broccoli is rich in iron and folic acid. It makes for one of the best foods for treating as well as preventing anemia. It can also improve levels of hemoglobin, which is very beneficial to those experiencing iron deficiency.