A 33,000 litres tanker laden with diesel crashed on a BMW car with registration number LSD 462 CZ in the Charity area of Oshodi in Lagos on Monday.This led to the spillage of the entire content, resulting to the inferno.Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), disclosed this in a statement.Adebayo said the tanker with registration number TUT 258 XA, belongs to Bovas PetroleumHe said no life was lost and that men of the agency had been deployed to the scene of the accident.Two years ago, the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, restricted the movement of heavy duty trucks because of accidents of this nature.The action had sparked series of protest, forcing the government to suspend the action.