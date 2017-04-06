An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that Olawale Olabisi, a 24-year-old final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State be remanded at the Olokuta Prisons over alleged armed robbery.The court also ordered that Oluwalowo Olarewaju, 26, Oluwole Rufus, 25, and Ikwoma Ikechuwu, 25 be remanded alongside Mr. Olabisi pending the receipt of legal advice from the Ondo State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.Chief Magistrate Victoria Bob-Manuel ruled that the original case file should be kept at the office of the registrar in the Ministry of Justice.Earlier, the prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, had told the court that Mr. Olabisi, a final year student of the Department of Chemistry, Adekunle Ajasin University, and three other accused are standing trial for alleged armed robbery.He told the court that the accused at the point of arrest were armed with an iron axe, an iron cutter and other offensive weapons.He said that they attacked one Akinyemi Hassan and robbed him of his belongings.Mr. Olowofeso said that Mr. Olabisi, a final year student of the Department of Chemistry, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and three others robbed their victim of a Toyota Corolla Saloon car marked Ondo AKR 95FW and N34,000 cash.He listed other items stolen from the victim by the accused to include four different mobile phones, valued at N 93,000 and three ATM cards belonging to UBA.Olowofeso said that the stolen vehicle was recovered from the accused along the Akure-Ilesha Expressway on their way to dispose it.The prosecutor alleged that the accused committed the offences on March 20, at about 11:30 p.m., at No. 14, Temidire St., Ire-Askari Estate, Akure.He said the offences were punishable under Sections 6(a)&(b) and 1,2(a)&(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision Act) Cap R 11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.The court did not take the pleas of the accused despite the efforts of their counsel, Olu Daramola and Grace Obanigba.The case was adjourned until May 8.