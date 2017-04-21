



The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have expressed their sadness following the death of 30 football fans in Calabar who were electrocuted while watching the Europa League quarter-final game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on Thursday night.









The 30 fans were killed as a result of an electric cable that fell on the viewing centre where they were watching the game.

"FIFA is deeply saddened by the deaths of several football fans in Calabar & offer our deepest condolences to family & friends of the victims," FIFA wrote on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Manchester United also commiserated with the families of the 30 dead fans.

United went on to win the game 2-1 and qualified for the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate.