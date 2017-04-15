Federation of International Football Association have sent a birthday message to former Super Eagles winger Finidi George who clocked 46 years on Saturday.The world football governing body sent the message via their official Twitter handle on Saturday.Born on April 15, 1971, Finidi was a member of the Super Eagles team that debuted at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America where he scored a brilliant goal in a 2-0 win against Greece.Finidi was also a member of the Eagles squad to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.He featured for the Eagles who won the1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.At club level, Finidi was a key member of the Louis Van Gaal-led Ajax team that beat AC Milan 1-0 in the final of the 1995 UEFA Champions League.