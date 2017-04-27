World football governing body, FIFA, has revealed its plan to commence the use of Video Assistant Referee, VAR at the 2018 World Cup.The new method was tried last December in Japan during the Fifa Club World Cup.The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino made the revelation on Wednesday stating that the VAR will be used at next year’s World Cup in Russia for the first time.According to reports, Infantino revealed this at a congress of the South American Football Confederation in Santiago, Chile.He said, “We will use video refereeing at the 2018 World Cup because we’ve had nothing but positive feedback so far.”Video assistance was introduced to support referees with “game-changing” decisions.