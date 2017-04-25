



The Federal Government has reacted to the decision of a federal high court in Abuja, granting bail to IPOb leader, Nnamdi Kanu.Nigeria's Attorney General, Abubakar Malami has said he cannot take a position on the bail granted Nnamdi Kanu until he sees the court ruling.According to Sahara Reporters, Mr. Malami said he awaits court ruling to know next line of action.Justice Binta Nyako on Tuesday granted the leader of the Independent Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu bail with strict conditions.The Trial judge ruled that one of the sureties must be a senior and highly recognised Nigerian of Igbo decent, the second surety must be a highly recognised believer in Judaism, while the third must be resident with landed property in Abuja, with N100million each.