The Federal Government has postponed 2017 retreat for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Secretaries to State Governments indefinitely.The Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, in a statement in Abuja on Friday said that the retreat which was scheduled to hold April 23 to April 25 in Yola, Adamawa.He added that a new date would be announced soon.“The annual retreat of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation with Secretaries to the State Governments scheduled to hold in Yola, Adamawa State, has been postponed.“A new date will be communicated to all participants and invited guests in due course.“The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation regrets any inconvenience,’’ he said.The reason for the postponement was not disclosed.