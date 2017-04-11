The Federal Government has made a new policy for tomatoes in order to boost production, improving the value chain and attracting investment.The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, made the announcement at a media briefing at the headquarters of the ministry in Abuja.He said the tomato sector policy was developed and is being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.