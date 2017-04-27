Rotimi Jacobs, the prosecution in the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), has asked that the matter be adjourned again.Speaking at the tribunal when the case resumed on Thursday, Jacobs said his witness for the day was unavailable.He said the witness, who is Saraki’s account officer, informed him that he would be undergoing a surgery; hence he would not make himself available to testify in the trial.Jacobs, therefore, urged the tribunal to adjourn the matter.After listening to his submission, Danladi Umar, chairman of the tribunal, adjourned the case till May 4 for the continuation of trial.This is the fourth time Saraki’s trial will be adjourned at the instance of the prosecution.The case was initially slated for April 18, but it was shifted to 25, and then to Thursday, and now to May 4.Earlier, the prosecution tendered before the tribunal a statement made by the senate president to the EFCC in August 13, through a detective of the agency.Saraki is facing charges of false asset declaration.His trial started in September 2015, and it has lingered ever since.