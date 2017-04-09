The Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHETSCO) says it has carried out research and development of a Phyto-drug for the treatment of epilepsy.The Minister of Science and Technology announced this at the closing ceremony of the one-week Technology Expo held at Eagle Square, Abuja.He said the drug was discovered by one of its 17 agencies charged with the responsibility of identifying local solution for local problems.According to the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Sunday Thomas, the anti-epilepsy drug was developed from the root of the plant belonging to the Celeastraceae family, which was identified and investigated for its chemical and biological properties for the treatment of epilepsy.He said that the Phytochemical, antimicrobial brine shrimp lethality btest and toxicity test were carried out.The toxicity test, he said showed that the plant material was quite safe for consumption. According to him, am antiepileptic studies carried out indicated that the plant extract was effective in the control of epileptic seizures in Swiss albino mice of mixed sexes.