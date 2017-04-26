In the past, whenever singer, Mr. 2kay, was asked about his relationship with Gifty of Big Brother Naija, he only described her as his “very close friend” but in a recent interview, Mr. 2kay claimed that he was ina romantic relationship her.
Well, the controversial ex-Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant took to social media to deny this, stating clearly that she's not dating anybody.
. The singer later took to his instagram page to reply the ex-bbn contestant, saying "Your meat na your meat".
