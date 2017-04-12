“The latest comedy showing at Cinemas is some guys showing their 300k-a-month pay slips, but spent billions to get the job! Tickets available “.

The latest comedy showing at Cinemas is some guys showing their 300k-a-month pay slips, but spent billions to get the job! Tickets available — Festus Keyamo (@fkeyamo) April 12, 2017

Nigerian Lawyer and social critic, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the release of House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara's pay slip.Keyamo, on his twitter timeline, said the latest comedy showing at Cinema is the 300,000 monthly pay slip of Speaker Yakubu Dogara.Dogara, on Tuesday, released his 6-month pay slip as a response to Governor Nasir El-Rufai's comment on open NASS.