Keyamo, on his twitter timeline, said the latest comedy showing at Cinema is the 300,000 monthly pay slip of Speaker Yakubu Dogara.
“The latest comedy showing at Cinemas is some guys showing their 300k-a-month pay slips, but spent billions to get the job! Tickets available “.
Dogara, on Tuesday, released his 6-month pay slip as a response to Governor Nasir El-Rufai's comment on open NASS.
