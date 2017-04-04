Former Minister of Aviation ad Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has been conferred with three different titles.Mr. Fani-Kayode on his twitter handle said: he was conferred with Odum-Agu of Christendom, the Odogwu N’agha of Southern Nigeria and the Asafo of the Church respectively by including one from Ghana under the auspices of International Defenders of the Oppressed and the Faith (IDOF)."I thank IDOF for conferring me with the titles of the Asafo of the Church, the Odum-Agu of Christendom and the Odugwu N'agha of the South".“Asafo” of the Church means “warrior”.