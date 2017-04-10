Tragedy hit the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, Enugu State over the weekend following the drowning of a female corps members at a hotel swimming pool.The yet to be identified corps member allegedly drowned on Saturday at a hotel swimming pool at Ugwuoba community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.The Enugu State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, (SP), who confirmed this in a statement on made available to newsmen on Sunday, disclosed that the Command had arrested two persons in connection with the incident.According to Amaraizu, “a group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members had gone to a hotel at Ugwuoba in Enugu State identified as Hotel De Oranzi Resort, Agungwu Ugwuoba for swimming.“In the ensuing swimming rendezvous amongst the celebrating corps members, one of them whose name is yet to be established allegedly got drowned.“She was later rescued and rushed to General Hospital, Amaku in Awka, Anambra State, (since Oji River Local Government Area shares boundary with Awka) for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”Amaraizu said that the body of the deceased corps member had been deposited at the hospital morgue, adding that the police had intensified efforts to establish the full identity of the deceased corps member.“The two persons nabbed in connection with the incident are helping the police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said.