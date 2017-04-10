Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, has described the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as an “agent of destabilisation”, who is out to destroy the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before defecting from the party.Addressing newsmen on Sunday, Kashamu said he once alerted leaders of the party of Fayose’s inordinate ambition to destroy the party.Kashamu also likened the party to a barracks “where soldiers come and go, and the barracks remains.”According to the lawmaker, “I had always known that Fayose has an agenda and alerted our leaders and elders to his agenda of either having his way or destroying the PDP before he leaves for God knows where.“Now that he is letting the cat out of the bag, I can only say that Fayose has exposed himself.“He has shown that he is the real agent of destabilisation. He is one of those who want to kill the PDP before he defects. However, it should be clearly pointed out that PDP was not founded because of Fayose or any of us. Whether anyone leaves or not, the party will remain. It will not die.“The truth of the matter is that the leadership crisis in the PDP was designed and orchestrated because of the inordinate ambition of some people, especially those who are exiting office next year.”