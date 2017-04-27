Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state might have monetized voters registration as hundreds of youth on Thursday stormed the various offices of the Independent National National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as the commission flagged off activities nationwide.It was reported that the governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose had promised to reward every youth, between 18 and 21 years, who register newly with N2,000.Security operatives at the gate of the commission had a hectic time controlling the youth, who appeared in a hurry to get the PVC.Even the repeated appeals by the Administrative Secretary of the commission in Ekiti, Dr.Muslim Moleke, that the exercise was continuous could not calm the youth who almost pulled down the commission's gate.Some of the youths who spoke with Dailytrust newspaper at the INEC office, Ado local government, said they were at the commission to collect the card and afterwards collect the reward.The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, told journalists that the governor only promised a reward of N2,000 per month to the youths in such category till June next year when the governorship election would be conducted in the state.