Former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said his successor, Ayo Fayose, is running a comedy show following the allegation that he (Fayemi) is plotting to use the judiciary to unseat him.Fayemi, who is minister of Mines and Steel Development, said he was not prepared to respond to the antics of Fayose, saying he would not allow his personality to be dragged into the mud.The former governor spoke at the weekend in a chat with reporters in Ado-Ekiti when he visited the family of his late deputy, Mrs. Funmilayo Olayinka, on her father’s death, Chief Festus Obafemi Famuagun.The minister was accompanied by his wife, Erelu Bisi, his former deputy, who has just been appointed chairman, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Dupe Adelabu, some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and aides.Fayose last week accused Fayemi of enlisting some Supreme Court judges in a plot to reverse the June 21, 2014 governorship election.Fayemi said he would not want to dignify Fayose with any reply, adding that he will not stop the governor from entertaining the world with his comedy.He said: “I have told you severally that I won’t discuss the present Government of Ekiti State on any issue. And on this issue, I won’t dignify him with a response.“This is a free world, as you know anybody can propagate any giddy or ideal as he deems fit. I don’t belong to the mud and I don’t want to be dragged into the mud.“He is free to say whatever he likes and just let him continue to entertain the people or himself.“You know that I would never join issues with Governor Fayose. He is entitled to his opinion and he is free to entertain himself. So, let him continue to entertain himself. At the appropriate time, he would meet his comeuppance.“I don’t belong in the mud. So, he cannot drag me to the mud. Truth is always constant and I know posterity is there to judge.”Speaking on the life and times of Pa Famuagun, Fayemi said his death was a personal loss to him, describing him as a close confidant. He said the deceased’s wise counsel and candor would be missed.Fayemi added: “Pa Famuagun was not just a father, he was a confidant. We thank God for his life because he served God and humanity. Even at old age, he kept on sending messages to me and asking after everybody.“His death to me was like losing a loved one. But we will emulate his good virtues and this I believe was the best we can do to honour him.”But the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media toFayose, Mr. Lere Olayinka, said Fayemi never won any election in Ekiti and that he is only a democrat by court appointment.He said: “He will continue to live in the fool’s paradise concerning his scandalous defeat in the June 21, 2014 governorship election.”Olayinka, who was reacting to Fayemi’s statement on Saturday that “at the appropriate time, he (Governor Fayose) would meet his comeuppance (punishment),” described Fayemi as a “serial betrayal of confidence whose political future will remain bleak, having betrayed his number one political benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”“If there is anyone that deserves to meet both physical and divine punishment, that person is Kayode Fayemi, who plunged Ekiti State intodebt by stealing the state blind and betrayed someone like Asiwaju Tinubu, who made him governor,” Olayinka said.He added: “Since Fayemi has never won any election in Ekiti and he became governor through judicial manipulation, he can never appreciate democracy. Even the primary election that gave him the Action Congress (AC) governorship ticket in 2006 was manipulated in his favour.”The governor’s spokesperson, who challenged Fayemi to file his case at the Supreme Court, said: “We will meet him there and surely, he will be defeated as usual.”