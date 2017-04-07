Segun Adewale, factional chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, of biting the fingers that fed him.In a statement released on Thursday, Adewale said Fayose had been causing distractions in the party.He also refuted the claim that he was plotting to unseat Fayose and replace him with Kayode Fayemi, his predecessor.“My attention has been brought to a spurious claim in a publication, purporting that I, Otunba Segun Adewale (Aeroland) is plotting to unseat the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, in order to install former governor, Kayode Fayemi, by ‘bribing’ Supreme Court judges with a N150 million,” Adewale said.“Ordinarily, I would not have dignified such porous reasoning feigned as publication with a response, as the entire public can verify or vouch that I will never partake in questionable conducts, more else, engage in what is not only against the Nigeria constitution but foully against humanity.“May I again dismiss abundantly the claims in the said publication, which are not only entirely false, but show the writers lack sense to even think as human beings.“It is an aberration for a sitting PDP governor of a state, Ayodele Fayose, to be acting a mole in a party that got him into office, a glaring case of biting the fingers that fed him”.Adewale denied any relationship with the APC or any of its leaders, including Fayemi.“Contrary to the fictitious publication, which was carved in a vendetta scheme against me for rightly exposing governor Fayose on his romance with All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, I must emphasise that I do not know Kayode Fayemi nor have I met him,” he said.Adewale claimed that though his elections in 2011 and 2015 were purportedly manipulated, he had remained a faithful and committed party man.He reassured the party leaders of his unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party.“I am an unrepentant believer in the ideology of the PDP especially under the current leadership of senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman. I refused to leave the party when it was very easy to do so as an unrecognised member,” he said.He also accused Fayose of being hypocritical, adding that his open romance with some APC kingpins was worrisome.“Is it not worrisome that a governor and leader in our party speak from both sides of the mouth on issues that relate to the ruling party?” he asked.“At one point, the governor Fayose is busy abusing the President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging former governor Fayemi of corruption but at the same time praising Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was instrumental to the election of both men into office at every opportunity.“His open romances with leaders of the ruling party like governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, visiting governor Akeredolu of Ondo and praising Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are major discouragements that dampen the morale of our members.“A supposed leader of our party in the southwest but sells out on values and proposition of our party for his selfish personal interests. Whoever dares stand against his attempt to destroy the party is immediately under the attack of his propaganda machinery to the detriment of the party.”The Ekiti state born business man however stated that it is within his right to aspire to any political position including the highest position in Ekiti state on the platform of the PDP.“I will answer the call of my people when the time is ripe notwithstanding the ongoing efforts by my detractors. Governor Fayose and his lost sheep cannot stop the will of God and good people of Ekiti state,” he said.